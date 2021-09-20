Wyoming Prison Inmate Dies After Lengthy Illness

An inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute in Torrington has died after a lengthy illness.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Monday that 65-year-old James Ray Jones died Friday.

Jones was convicted in Sweetwater County District Court on June 22, 2017, of fourth offense DUI, and was serving a three-to-six-year sentence when he died.

Per departmental policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.