Cowgirl golfers sit in 12th after Round 1 of Coeur d’Alene Invite

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad opened up the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate Invitational on Sunday with the first round of play. After 18-holes the Cowgirls sit in a tie for 12th place out of 17 teams with Samantha Hui tied for sixth.

“Really great round by Sam again today. She was steady and confident all around," UW head women’s golf coach Josey Stender said. “We had a few holes that we needed to have a different game plan on as well as play the par fives better. We are tightly grouped with a lot of teams but there is still a lot of golf left to play.”

Hui had a very strong opening round to lead the Cowgirls on day one, she recorded three birdies on her way to shooting a 72 (+1) to finish the day tied for sixth. Jessica Zapf recorded two birdies on the day and shot a 77 (+6) to finish the first round tied for 46th. The freshman duo of Kyla Wilde and Meghan Vogt both finished up the first day tied for 53rd shooting a 78 (+7). Rounding out the lineup for Cowgirls, Morgan Ryan currently sits in a tie for 68th.

As a team, the Cowgirls finished the day tied for 12th at 305 (+21). The Cowgirls are tied with North Dakota State and sit only two strokes behind San Francisco and Long Beach State. Hawaii are the tournament leaders after day one with a score of 290 (+6).

Michelle Nguyen is the lone Cowgirl playing as an individual, she had a solid first round shooting 78 (+7) and is currently tied for 53rd overall and is the third amongst the individuals playing.

The Cowgirls will continue the tournament at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course tomorrow teeing off the second round at 8 a.m. MT before concluding play on Tuesday with the third and final round.

Team Standings

1. Hawaii 290 (+6)

T2. Oral Roberts 293 (+9)

T2. Gonzaga 293 (+9)

4. Seattle 294 (+10)

T5. Santa Clara 297 (+13)

T5. Sacramento State 297 (+13)

T7. Nevada 302 (+18)

T7. Florida International 302 (+18)

T7. Creighton 302 (+18)

T10. Long Beach State 303 (+19)

T10. San Francisco 303 (+19)

T12. Wyoming 305 (+21)

T12. NDSU 305 (+21)

14. UC Irvine 307 (+23)

15. Portland State 311 (+27)

16. Utah Valley 312 (+28)

17. Idaho 313 (+29)

Wyoming Cowgirls

T15th – Samantha Hui 72 (+1)

T45th – Jessica Zapf 77 (+6)

T53rd - Kyla Wilde 78 (+7)

T53rd - Meghan Vogt 78 (+7)

T68th - Morgan Ryan 79 (+8)

Wyoming Cowgirls Playing as Individuals

T53rd – Michelle Nguyen 78 (+7)

