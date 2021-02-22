I-80 Closed Between Laramie And Walcott Jct.
As of 5 a.m. Interstate 80 was closed in both directions between Laramie and Walcott Junction due to strong winds, blowing snow, and winter travel conditions.
Other portions of the interstate were closed only in one direction. The one-direction closures included westbound from Cheyenne to Laramie, and eastbound from the Rock Springs Airport exit to Rawlins.
Several other stretches of both Interstate 80 and Interstate 25 had restrictions in place against light, high-profile vehicles.
You can access the latest Wyoming Department of Transportation [WYDOT] road and travel report here.
