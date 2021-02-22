91 MPH Wind Recorded In SE Wyoming, Near-Blizzard Today In Areas

A wind gust of 91 MPH was recorded near Arlington on Sunday, and extremely strong winds are in the forecast for the region until Tuesday morning at 11.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:

High Wind Warnings remain in effect until 11 AM MST Tuesday morning for the Southeast Wyoming wind corridors including Arlington along I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, and Bordeaux along I-25 between Chugwater and Wheatland. Wind gusts up to 85 MPH are likely, especially tonight and early Monday morning. In addition, blowing snow near Arlington and Elk Mountain will continue to result in significantly reduced visibilities and near-blizzard conditions at times through at least Monday afternoon. High winds are also expected to spread into the adjacent valleys and high plains including Cheyenne and Laramie tonight and Monday, with gusts up to 70 MPH expected through 5 PM MST Monday.

Here is a list of some of the higher wind speeds recorded on Sunday: