80 MPH Winds Possible, Warning Area Includes Cheyenne, Laramie

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of winds gusting up to 80 miles per hour starting this afternoon and continuing through most of Monday.

The warning area includes the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie as well as Laramie County. The agency posted this statement on its website on Sunday:

High Wind Warnings remain in effect across Southeastern Wyoming. High wind warnings for Laramie County including the City of Cheyenne, and Laramie Valley County including the City of Laramie begin 2pm today through 5pm Monday. Areas along I-25 through Wheatland and along I-80 through Arlington are in effect until 11am Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 80 mph are likely with areas of blowing and drifting snow expected. All other areas not highlighted will be gusty through Tuesday. Use caution if traveling, especially if driving light/high profile vehicles or towing a trailer.

