Crash, Gusty Winds Force Closures on I-80 in Southeast Wyoming

7:44 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions.

5:08 P.M. UPDATE:

WYDOT says it could be four to six hours before eastbound I-80 from Laramie to Cheyenne reopens.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash has closed eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 3:55 p.m., WYDOT did not have an estimate as to when the interstate would reopen.

Both lanes between Walcott Junction and Laramie and the westbound lanes from Cheyenne to Laramie are also closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.