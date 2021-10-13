UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open

1:48 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 is now open in both directions across Wyoming. Due to gusting winds, the 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie is closed to light, high-profile vehicles.

1:18 P.M. UPDATE:

Both lanes of Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Cheyenne are back open. Due to rolling closure, the eastbound lanes from the Utah state line to Rock Springs remain closed.

12 P.M. UPDATE:

Eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne is now open. The westbound lanes remain closed due to rolling closure.

ORIGINAL STORY:

It could be late this afternoon before Interstate 80 in Wyoming reopens, according to the Department of Transportation.

At this time, the eastbound lanes are closed from the Utah state line to Rock Springs and both lanes are closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, WYDOT estimated it would take crews four to six hours to get the 172-mile stretch between Creston Junction and Cheyenne -- which was closed due to winter conditions -- back open.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

