UPDATE: I-80 Reopens After Closure Due to Winter Conditions

2:16 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 has reopened to all traffic.

A black ice advisory is in effect for the 11-mile stretch between Otto Road and the I-25/I-80 interchange.

12:20 P.M. UPDATE:

Eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne has reopened to all traffic.

As of noon, the eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Rawlins, both lanes from Rawlins to Laramie, and the westbound lanes from Cheyenne to Laramie are estimated to open in four to six hours.

Eastbound I-80 from Evanston to Rock Springs is also closed due to a crash.

As of 12:16 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

UPDATE:

As of 10:30 a.m., the eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Rawlins, both lanes from Rawlins to Laramie, and the westbound lanes from Cheyenne to Laramie are estimated to open in six to eight hours.

The eastbound lanes from Laramie to Cheyenne are estimated to open in four to six hours.

UPDATE:

As of 9 a.m., the estimated opening time is in seven to nine hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

It could be late this afternoon before Interstate 80 in Wyoming reopens, according to the Department of Transportation.

Currently, the eastbound lanes are closed from Rock Springs to Rawlins due to rolling closure, and both lanes are closed between Rawlins and Cheyenne due to winter conditions.

As of 7 a.m., WYDOT estimated it would take crews nine to 11 hours to get the roughly 250-mile stretch back open.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

