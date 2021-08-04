If You’re Not Sipping On This, Are You Even a Wyomingite?

Get ready to raise your glass!

No matter the season, there's always a great excuse to shake up a cocktail. My husband has recently gotten into mixology and he loves to try new concoctions. We're even researching how to do some interesting infusions with lavender and mint. And yes, we're growing those fresh herbs too.

Cocktails can be tricky though. You have to have the right balance of liquor to mixer, acid to sugar, zing to zang... you get the point. Needless to say, we have turned to Google plenty of times for recipes and inspiration.

Wyoming's Most Popular Cocktail

Recently we found a list of the top cocktails in each state. The list was crafted by a clothing site called Pour Moi. I guess the best outfit is accessorized with a great cocktail?

After digging through 100 million Google searches over 12 months, they were able to determine what we are serving up.

Long Island Iced Tea.

Yep, our favorite cocktail is essentially a party in a glass. A classic long island iced tea features gin, vodka, rum, tequila (feeling tipsy yet?), triple sec, sweet and sour, and cola. I'll admit that I didn't know that many different liquors were involved. No wonder I couldn't taste the cola and never knew that was in their either.

Although I'm shocked that we have a favorite drink that's not beer, I think this is truly a cowboy's drink. I mean, if a cowboy is gonna make a drink, it's gonna have copious amounts of alcohol in it.

That'll put some hair on your chest.

Anyway you slice it, this drink is LIIT... See what I did there? LIIT. Long Island Iced Tea?

Feel free to share your recipes with us.

Cheers!

