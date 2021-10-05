Internet Obsessed with Yellowstone Bison and His Itching Post

Normally when I see something like this, I just tell everyone to move along. Nothing unusual to witness here. However, for some reason unknown to me, the internet is obsessed with a Yellowstone bison who has found himself the perfect itching post.

This special bison moment out of Yellowstone just got shared today and you might notice that it repeats a few times. Correction. It repeats FOREVER.

In case you missed it the 50 times it was included in the video, here's the self-conversation the lady is having with herself doing play-by-play on the bison itch session:

There we go... You got a little scratching post. Scratch that itch, buddy. Good morning. I love it when they find something to scratch on. He's got an itch on his neck. Good morning.

Wash, rinse and repeat.

Get our free mobile app

Even the bison must be asking himself at this point how little he has to do to entertain the Yellowstone visitors. Based on this viral video share, not very freaking much.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.