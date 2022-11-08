4-10 Inches of Snow, 55 MPH Wind Gusts to Pound Sierra Madres
Four to 10 inches of snow coupled with winds gusting as high as 55 mph could make for whiteout conditions in the Sierra Madres Wednesday through Thursday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 107 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022 WYZ112-091200- /O.NEW.KCYS.WW.Y.0028.221109T1800Z-221110T1800Z/ Sierra Madre Range- 107 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. West winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range. * WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Falling and blowing snow will create near whiteout conditions. Hikers, hunters and snow mobilers could easily become disoriented and lost. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The NWS says travel could be very difficult and hikers, hunters, and snowmobilers could easily become disoriented and lost.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures and advisories.
2 PM MST Tuesday Nov 8th 2022 – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Mountain Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches are possible, with high winds up to 55 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or visit wyoroad.info. For all weather updates, be sure to check www.weather.gov/cys before planning your midweek activities. #WYWx
