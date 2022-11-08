4-10 Inches of Snow, 55 MPH Wind Gusts to Pound Sierra Madres

Four to 10 inches of snow coupled with winds gusting as high as 55 mph could make for whiteout conditions in the Sierra Madres Wednesday through Thursday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 107 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022 WYZ112-091200- /O.NEW.KCYS.WW.Y.0028.221109T1800Z-221110T1800Z/ Sierra Madre Range- 107 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. West winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range. * WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Falling and blowing snow will create near whiteout conditions. Hikers, hunters and snow mobilers could easily become disoriented and lost. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Get our free mobile app

The NWS says travel could be very difficult and hikers, hunters, and snowmobilers could easily become disoriented and lost.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures and advisories.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

2 PM MST Tuesday Nov 8th 2022 – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Mountain Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches are possible, with high winds up to 55 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or visit wyoroad.info. For all weather updates, be sure to check www.weather.gov/cys before planning your midweek activities. #WYWx

5 Things You Should Do If You Hate Driving In The Snow There are many reasons to hate driving in the snow.

Snow creates a high potential for dangerous road conditions, produces less-than-decent drivers (who probably aren't decent drivers, to begin with - but that's a conversation for another time), often adds travel time to your trip - the list goes on.

Maybe you don't mind driving in the snow, maybe it doesn't even phase you when it snows (can't relate) - BUT if you need to be out and about on a snow day and you hate driving in the snow, here are five things you could try - or should try - do to, essentially cope with the fact that you can't stop mother nature from bringing snow to Colorado.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">