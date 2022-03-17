UPDATE: I-80 Reopens After Hours-Long Closure

1:28 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 has reopened to all traffic in both directions.

12:11 P.M. UPDATE:

Westbound Interstate 80 has reopened to all traffic.

The eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure and the eastbound lanes from Laramie to Cheyenne remain closed due to winter conditions and crashes.

10:02 A.M. UPDATE:

Eastbound Interstate 80 from Rock Springs to Rawlins has been closed due to rolling closure.

As of 10 a.m., the estimated opening time is in four to six hours.

The stretch between Rawlins and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions.

A no unnecessary travel advisory also remains in effect for Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and exit 29 (Whitaker Road).

8:38 A.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now closed in both directions.

WYDOT is also advising no unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and exit 377 (Wyoming 217) and between the Colorado state line and exit 29 (Whitaker Road) on Interstate 25.

8:02 A.M. UPDATE:

As of 8 a.m., the estimated opening time is in six to eight hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winter conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 6:19 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

The westbound lanes from Cheyenne to Laramie have also been closed due to rolling closure.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.