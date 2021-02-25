In 2017, Jake Owen put the 4,918-square-foot mansion he owned on the outskirts of Nashville up for sale. Oh, did we mention that the house also used to belong to country legend Loretta Lynn?

Located at 1254 Webb Ridge Rd. in Kingston Springs, Tenn., the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home was listed for a cool $1.5 million. According to Zillow, it sold in December of 2017 for $1.31 million.

Owen and Lynn's former property, which was built in 2006, is a sprawling contemporary home featuring a chef's kitchen, two master suites and a recording studio; if that isn't enough to sell you, maybe the on-site tiki bar will do the trick. The house sits on more than seven wooded acres.

Owen lived in this home for more than five years before listing it for sale. While he was there, he expanded the master bedroom and renovated the kitchen, according to the Tennessean. Readers can flip through the gallery below to see photos of the house:

