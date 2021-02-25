What’s Trending Thursday, Wyoming and Beyond

Oh, hey, it snowed today. That's not a trending story, but it's happening outside your window if you want to look. It's also ok if you're bundled up in blankets in bed, reading this underneath. I appreciate the read, either way.

Trending Nationally

A truck load of feels just hit every Millennial as the new trailer for the Might Ducks spinoff series on Disney+, "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changer" was dropped yesterday.

A new survey released the best age to be in your life, it's not 21, it's also not 30, flirty and thriving, it's 36. Apparently, we would be completely content being 36 forever.

If you can't get enough of the DC character, Harley Quinn, you're in luck, director James Gunn has recently teased to expand her past the current series she's in.

Get our free mobile app

Trending Locally

If college basketball is keeping you sane during Covid Winter, I've got bad news for you. The next two Pokes games have been cancelled due to Covid in the San Jose St. program. The Pokes now have 2 games remaining, let's hope they happen.

In what feels like a big kick in the pants after having all this cold, icy and snowy weather across the country, we're paying for it at the pump now as that is the culprit for current high gas prices.

And finally, the University of Wyoming is planning on having a virtual Spring commencement for May 2021. The university is planning on repurposing their budget to give graduates keepsakes.