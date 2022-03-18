Jana Kramer recently took a trip to Cancun, Mexico, with her two children and new boyfriend, Ian Schinelli. The singer shared many photos from the trip, calling it her “first official spring break” with her children, but she admits the milestone came with lingering feelings of sadness after her divorce from husband Mike Caussin. In a post featuring photos of herself with her children, Jolie and Jace, Kramer expressed the bittersweet emotions she was feeling.

“There are still firsts and sadness that can come along with certain things and this one hit me pretty hard,” Kramer writes. “Sometimes ‘the story’ and the feeling of ‘loss’ of a ‘family’ can come and go. Right? I tried to give myself grace though and see the beauty in the new because through every storm the sun starts to shine and you realize how you’re okay and it’s all going to be okay.”

“The greatest gift you can give your children is letting go of what never was, thankful for what is, and hopeful for the true love to shine for them to see and mirror for themselves,” she adds.

Kramer and Caussin officially split in April of 2021 after alleged repeated infidelity on his part. She has shared details of the divorce and her healing journey on her Whine Down podcast and on social media. On Feb. 21, the singer released a new song called “The Story,” in which she sings about moving forward as a family of three after her divorce.

Kramer has also shared many moments with her new boyfriend, Schinelli, who is a Navy veteran and single father. The two were introduced by Andrew East, husband of former Olympian Shawn Johnson, in October. Kramer confirmed their relationship on social media in January.

