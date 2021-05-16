Jason Aldean and his band are getting back in the saddle. The country superstar has announced the cities and dates for his upcoming 2021 Back in the Saddle Tour, which is set to launch in Virginia Beach, Va., on Aug. 5.

Aldean announced the tour during his live set at the Bonnaroo Farm on Saturday night (May 15), the second of two nights at the Manchester, Tenn. venue. The dates run through late October and cover much of the South and the Midwest, and include a few shows in the Northwest. The run will conclude in Tampa, Fla., on Oct.30.

“It’s been emotional being back onstage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” Aldean says in a press release. "It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us -- the band, the crew and me -- happy, and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years."

Joining Aldean on his Back in the Saddle Tour will be Hardy and Lainey Wilson. A full list of dates, venues and show details is below.

Tickets for Aldean's 2021 tour are set to go on sale on Friday (May 21) at 10AM local time, though a pre-sale for Citi cardholders will begin on Tuesday (May 18) at noon local time. Visit JasonAldean.com for more details.

Jason Aldean, 2021 Back in the Saddle Tour Dates:

Aug. 5 -- Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 6 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 7 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 12 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*

Aug. 13 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 14 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 19 -- Raleigh, N.C @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 20 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 21 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Aug. 27-28 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Sept. 9 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 10 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 16 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Sept. 17 -- Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheater

Sept. 18 -- Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 23 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 1 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 2 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena*

Oct. 7 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center*

Oct. 8 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Oct. 9 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 -- Charleston, W.Va. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Oct. 15 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*

Oct. 16 -- Birstow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 21 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Oct. 22 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 23 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Oct. 28 -- Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Oct. 29 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 30 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

* with Lainey Wilson and TBA

More of 2021's Country Tours: