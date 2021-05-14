Sadie Robertson Huff has shared a sweet photo of her new baby girl that is bound to make your day.

The Duck Dynasty star took to Instagram on Thursday (May 13) to share a photo of her newborn daughter, Honey James Huff, wearing an adorable honey-colored knit sweater that boasts her name in white. She's also adorned in a pretty white bow, laying with her eyes closed in a peaceful sleep.

"Good morning world !!! I thought you might could use 9 pounds and 5 ounces of straight up goodness," the new mom writes alongside the precious photo, also including a honey pot emoji, appropriately.

The 23-year-old reality star and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed Honey into the world on Tuesday (May 11). The couple wed in 2019 and announced in Oct. 2020 that they were expecting their first child, hosting a gender reveal party one month later.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday — the best one being this girl right here,” Robertson shared on social media announcing her daughter’s birth.

Robertson revealed to People that she battled COVID-19 while pregnant and dealt with longterm effects, including chest pains and distorted sense of taste, but has since recovered. “Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID,” she shares.

Honey's arrival comes nearly one month after Robertson's brother John Luke and his wife Mary Kate welcomed daughter Ella Kathryn, in April 2021.

In addition to starring in the AMC series that ran for five seasons, Robertson was crowned runner-up on season 19 of Dancing With the Stars and appeared opposite Brett Eldredge in the 2018 video for his single, "The Long Way."

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: