Wyoming Teen in Horrible Crash Named ‘Miracle’ Gets Special ‘Prom’

After a horrific accident put her in the hospital for about 10 weeks, the medical staff at the hospital threw a very memorable prom for Miracle Manzanares, who was forced to miss her own high school prom.

Miracle was injured in a horrifying accident 10 weeks ago when she was hit by a truck and then pinned to a bonfire. From the accident, she had burns on about 40 percent of her entire body. For her treatment, she had been airlifted from Wyoming to Englewood, CO at Swedish Medical Center where she would be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

As she received treatment at the hospital, the staff at Swedish Medical Center learned that Miracle's hospital stay was forcing her to miss her high school prom. They decided to throw one of their own, consisting of live music, dancing, a photo booth, and lots of prom dresses. Miracle was also given a gown and sash for her 'prom'.

Miracle was grateful for the staff at Swedish Medical Center as she told CBSN Denver:

At first I didn’t like [the nurses] and I was having a hard time trying to trust them but then I got really to close them...They just surprised me I didn’t know any of this was going to happen...Now I’m sad that I’m going to be leaving them soon.

Caroline Cummins, manager of the ICU at Swedish Medical Center, spoke highly of Miracle and what it took for her recovery and why they were so happy to throw her a prom:

She’s been through more than I can imagine an 18 year old would be able to go through...With an amazing 18-year-old girl like this it really wasn’t hard to get people to show up.

Miracle is expected to be back home in Wyoming this week.