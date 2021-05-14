Cheyenne Depot Museum Hosting May Rail Event This Weekend

This weekend, May 15th and 16th, the Cheyenne Depot Museum is hosting the May Rail Event. The event is also known as 'Depot Days'.

Over the course of the weekend, guests can tour the museum, check out the Sherman Hill Train Show, and listen to guest speakers, among other featured aspects of the event.

The itinerary for the Depot events kick off on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an Ed Dickens speaking event. You can also checkout the Cheyenne Depot Museum, the Layout Upstairs in the Museum, the Glass Observation Room at the Depot, the Slick X-Line Train Display that will be available in the Depot Lobby (that will be available starting Friday, May 14th), and the 1907 Cagney Train Ride on the Depot Plaza. Food vendors will be available as well.

As for some other local attractions to take in for the event, there is the Big Boy 404 in Holiday Park, the Sherman Hill Train Show at the Frontier Park Exhibition Hall (the hours for that are Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), the 4-6-0 No. 1243 in Lions Park, which will also include park displays. The Ames Monument at Sherman Hill and Tower A in west Cheyenne for train watchers will also be local attractions to check out during the weekend.

The Frontier Park Exhibition Hall will be the location for the Sherman Hill Train Show for both days. Adult admission will be $8 while children under 12 will get free admission. There will also be a Kid's Korner with layouts of operational model trains, vendors with a variety of railroad wares, and lots of food. The Sunrise Train Club will also be open for rides from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Museum hours for Saturday are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is sure to be a great time for the entire family!