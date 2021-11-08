Jason Aldean and his family are wearing their political viewpoints on their sleeves — literally. The singer's wife, Brittany, and his sister, Kasi Rosa Wicks, have teamed up to launch a new line of right-leaning clothing items that are available for fan purchase now via their online pop-up shop.

However, Brittany explains, the clothes won't be available for long.

"This is a flash sale, so these pieces will only be available for 3 days, then gone forever!!" she writes in the caption of an Instagram post made Monday morning (Nov. 8). A portion of the proceeds from these items will benefit Special Forces Charitable Trust, she says, which supports military families.

"Thank y'all for supporting this line we have worked so hard on," Brittany adds.

The clothing line consists of four different unisex T-shirt and sweatshirt designs, all of which prominently feature known political slogans, or twists on them. A heather grey crewneck sweater reads "Unapologetically Conservative"; a green, long-sleeved T-shirt bears the slogan "Military Lives Matter," and a blue hooded sweatshirt identifies the wearer as part of the "Un-silent Majority." Finally, a gray tee reads "We the People" in small print on the front, while the back of the shirt bears the phrase, "This is our f---ing country."

In Brittany's post, she and Kasi model two of the shirts and enlisted their musical husbands to wear the other two. Jason Aldean appears in the post, as does Chuck Wicks, the country singer and radio personality who is married to Kasi.

In recent months, Aldean and Brittany have been vocal about their right to wear clothing that reflects their political values. In September, the singer's wife shared photos of herself and the couple's two young children wearing anti-President Joe Biden T-shirts. Aldean chimed in with a supportive message in the comments section, replying, "My boy" to an image of his son Memphis wearing a shirt that read "Hidin' from Biden."

The family received some blowback in the comments section, too, but Aldean quickly stepped up to defend their political views and choices. Subsequently, he shared an image of himself backlit by the American flag, with a caption stating, "I will never apologize for my beliefs or for my love for my family and country."