Another Wyoming Inmate Dies in Hospital, 4th in Less Than 3 Weeks

A Wyoming inmate serving time for drug possession has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 53-year-year old Chris Jasper Montoya died Friday, Nov. 5, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

Carbon County District Judge Dawnessa Snyder on March 9, 2020, sentenced Montoya to two to three years for possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.

As per departmental policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine Montoya's cause of death.

Montoya is the fourth Wyoming inmate to die in the hospital in less than three weeks.

