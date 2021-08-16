Jason Aldean told his concert crowd in New York that the coolest thing was looking out and not seeing one person wearing a mask.

"I've had just about enough of this s--t," he told them on Aug. 7.

Get our free mobile app

MORE: Wyoming Continues to Suffer from Low Vaccination Rates

The concert took place one day after Live Nation announced it would allow artists the choice to implement COVID-19 safety mandates for fans. One week later, the live music promoter changed that to require that fans show proof of being vaccinated, or a negative COVID-19 test, to enter, effective Oct. 4.

Aldean, who was playing the last of three tour-opening shows, recognized that changes could be coming.

"This is our first weekend back and who knows what's going to happen next week," he remarked. "But, you know the coolest thing about all this, the coolest thing to me right now is that I'm looking out, seeing all you guys, and I don't see one f---ing mask."

Country Now reports that his comments occurred at a show at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y. Fans in attendance were in compliance with the venue's guidelines.

On July 30, WLNY-TV, a CBS station in New York, reported that Jones Beach Theater would not require proof of vaccination for upcoming shows. Their mask policy follows CDC guidelines that strongly recommend that those who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask. Just under 70 percent of New York residents are fully vaccinated, according the New York Times.

Nationwide, the CDC reports that the current seven-day moving average of new daily COVID-19 cases increased by 19.9 percent from the previous seven-day moving average. Current rates are similar to the rates in late January and early February, up more than five times from the 12 month low in late June 2021.

Aldean's Back in the Saddle Tour resumes on Thursday in Raleigh, N.C. Hardy and Lainey Wilson join him on a trek that continues through October in Tampa, Fla.