At the 2021 Wyoming High School Girls Indoor Track State Championships two weeks ago, three seniors turned in high-level performances.

Two won multiple events, while the third set a new state record, which was the only one of the meet.

Cody’s Grace Shaffer defended her title in the pole vault. She won by just over two feet over her teammate. After securing the victory, Shaffer set her sights on a new state record and established a new mark of 12-feet, 6.50 inches. WyoPreps spoke to the senior after her victory.

Get our free mobile app

There were two stars on the track and both hail from the Capital City.

Cheyenne South’s Caydince Groth had two tight wins in the 200-meters and 400-meters. Groth captured her first individual title in the 400 with a time of 1:00.68. She edged out the runner-up by .20 seconds. Groth came back later in the meet and won the 200 with a time of 26.30 seconds. Her margin of victory was a slim .07 seconds. Groth wasn’t done, as she helped Cheyenne South finish in second place in the 4x400 meters with a new school record time of 4:14.82. WyoPreps talked with Groth after her busy day. The discussion focused on her two victories.

The other star on the track was Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell. She won the 800-meters and 1600-meters. Morrell came from behind to win the 1600 meters. She rallied in the final lap and placed first with a time of 5:11.91. In the 800, Morrell controlled the race from early on and won by nearly three seconds with a time of 2:21.90. The senior visited with WyoPreps about her two wins.

If you missed it, Campbell County won the team title this year. Cheyenne Central was second, followed by Sheridan and Natrona County.

WyoPreps was unable to get to the boys' state championships this year, but we wish all the winners and competitors our sincerest congratulations.