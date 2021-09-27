Jason Aldean's wife Brittany has strong feelings about President Joe Biden, and their kids do, too.

On Instagram, Brittany Aldean shared several pictures of herself and her two young kids in anti-Joe Biden T-shirts. The first is of 3-year-old Memphis wearing a black T-shirt that reads, "Hidin' from Biden."

A few followers with blue checkmarks showed support in the comments section, including Aldean himself, who wrote, "My boy!"

The above photo was posted on Saturday (Sept. 25). Aldean's Back in the Saddle Tour was in Irvine, Calif., on that day, wrapping a weekend of shows in the state.

Soon after, Brittany shared a photo with her husband, and she's sporting a T-shirt that reads, "Anti-Biden Social Club." There are also two more of her and her kids, including 2-year-old Navy in the "Hidin' From Biden" tee.

The Aldeans haven't been quiet about their political ideology, but this series of photos is the most overt statement to date. In January, Brittany responded to the riots at the U.S. Capitol with a photo on Instagram Story showing two people involved and a caption that read, "Antifa disguised as Trump supporters ... Shocker" (quote via Rolling Stone). The validity of her statement was later debunked, and her photo removed from the platform.

On the country star's Instagram page, there is no mention of these T-shirts. Instead he posted the cover of his just-announced two-part album Macon, Georgia. The first part (Macon) will drop on Nov. 12.

