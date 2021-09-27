Man Arrested For Starting Fire In Larimer County Garage

A 31-year-old Fort Collins man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire in a garage last week, according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, deputies were called to an address in the 700 block of Rene Drive in unincorporated Fort Collins on Sept. 20 at around 4:30 p.m.

When they got there, they found a man who was associated with the property on the scene and saw open flames in a detached garage.

No one else was on the property at the time. Poudre Fire Authority soon put out the fire, and a joint investigation between PFA and the LCSO led to the arrest of Mathew Anguiano, who was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

''CRS 18-04-105(1)(2) 4th Degree Arson – Endanger Life (F4)''

The post goes on to say

''Bond was not set at the time of this release.

All charges are merely allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty."

News Images of the Week (September 20-26, 2021)