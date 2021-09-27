I-80 Closure on Morning of September 28

Those who will be travelling on I-80 should expect delays on Tuesday, September 28, weather permitting.

I-80 will be closed in both directions at about mile marker 313 (Third Street Exit) from about 6:30-7 am on Tuesday to facilitate the repair of a damaged overhead power line in the area.

Motorists needing to drive into or out of Laramie can use Exit 310/Curtis Street or Exit 316/Grand Avenue as detours around the closure. Exit on- and off-ramps will be included in the closure. Stay alert for heavy traffic once the closure has lifted.

In any work zone, avoid driving distracted and buckle up.