I-80 Closure on Morning of September 28
Those who will be travelling on I-80 should expect delays on Tuesday, September 28, weather permitting.
I-80 will be closed in both directions at about mile marker 313 (Third Street Exit) from about 6:30-7 am on Tuesday to facilitate the repair of a damaged overhead power line in the area.
Get our free mobile app
Motorists needing to drive into or out of Laramie can use Exit 310/Curtis Street or Exit 316/Grand Avenue as detours around the closure. Exit on- and off-ramps will be included in the closure. Stay alert for heavy traffic once the closure has lifted.
In any work zone, avoid driving distracted and buckle up.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.