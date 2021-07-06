Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley reunited on the stage of ABC's Good Morning America on Monday (July 5), performing as part of the show's annual Summer Concert Series. They performed "Freedom Was a Highway," their current single together, which comes off of Allen's Bettie James EP.

The performance wrapped up the tail end of GMA's July 4th weekend country music blowout, which began the Friday beforehand (July 3) with a performance from Lady A. It was also the end of a very busy weekend for Paisley, who also headlined Nashville's annual Fourth of July concert and fireworks show — a free event that drew record numbers, with 350,000 fans in the crowd, per the Tennesseean — on Sunday night (July 4.)

Both artists certainly delivered on the song's summery vibes during their GMA performance, with Allen wearing shades and a camel-colored cowboy hat with a red bandanna during the performance. Meanwhile, Paisley rocked a cowboy hat of his own, as well as a Buck Owens tee.

Paisley and Allen will have plenty more opportunities to perform their duet in the months ahead. Allen is scheduled to serve as direct support on Paisley's summer headlining tour, which includes a string of amphitheater dates after a couple of festival stops. The trek will run through October, and various dates will also feature performances from Lynyrd Skynyrd and Jordan Davis.

The country star pair's performance of "Freedom Was a Highway" was among the first country performances on GMA's Summer Concert Series lineup for this year, but it won't be the last. Dierks Bentley is scheduled to hit the stage on July 23, and Old Dominion will perform on July 30.

In addition to the country performers on the bill, the Summer Concert Series will bring in artists including Chance the Rapper, BTS, Bebe Rexha and Shaggy. In years past, GMA's Summer Concert Series has been held live in Central Park; however, in 2020, the event went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seems that the 2021 performances will also follow that trend.

Fans can watch the Summer Concert Series performances live on GMA, which airs on ABC, or stream them on the ABC app, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.

