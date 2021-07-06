Mostly Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming With A Few Thundershowers

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a pretty nice week of weather for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

The agency posted this statement for today:

''Have Tuesday plans? Most areas across southeastern Wyoming will be dry with partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the Nebraska Panhandle starting 1PM to 6PM. Across the region, high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow."

For the rest of the week, the agency is predicting similarly summer-like weather: