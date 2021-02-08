What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

Do you ever have those days where you don't go out, sip on only non-alcoholic beverages, treat your body well and for some reason, you're body still thinks you need to be hungover? Yeah, that happened to me Sunday morning.

Trending Nationally

Hey, did yo know there was a football game last night? I don't have to tell you Tampa Bay won, but did you notice the streaker? Yeah, a dude ran out in the middle of the field in what we'll call a leotard. When security caught him, he slide to avoid being tackled. Clearly a Tom Brady fan.

One of the biggest theatrical commercials last night came from Marvel and Disney + with the new trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Solider. This show looks awesome. The show will land on Disney + March 18th.

Did you notice the Cadillac commercial with a fake Edward Scissor Hands? Yeah, me too. I mean, I get it, you spent a good amount of the budget on Wynonna Ryder, but you couldn't spring for Johnny Depp to take over his own role? Is he too busy making cologne commercials?

Trending Locally

A list of Football cities went viral over the weekend and coming in on the list, you'll be able to find Laramie. It's pretty impressive how many larger college towns fell below Laramie, I guess size can't compete with spirit.

If you're looking for a deal on real estate and can choke down living in Colorado, this is for you! A Town called Flagler Colorado, a hundred miles east of Denver, is looking to give away FREE land. Not to live on, though, for industrial or business use. I guess you can build an apartment on your diner, I don't know.

And finally, you can put your Bermuda shorts back in the closet this week as we're looking at Wind Chills to be 25 to 30 below. Just wait until next week, I'm sure it'll change.

