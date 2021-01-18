Josh Allen’s Top 5 Plays as a University of Wyoming Cowboy

Before Josh Allen was the starting quarterback for the NFL's Buffalo Bills, he was a star quarterback for the Pokes from 2015-2017. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018 and has been a leader on the team.

When Allen was a UW Cowboy his talents led to lots of exciting action on the gridiron. Here's a look back at five of his most memorable plays while wearing a brown and gold uniform:

Josh Allen's Top 5 Plays as a Wyoming Cowboy

BONUS: Allen Gets Coach Bohl With The Gatorade Bath

Allen closed out his Wyoming career in high style, as the Cowboys rolled past Central Michigan 37-14 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last Friday, Dec. 22 in Boise, ID. Allen threw for three TD's. He was inserted on the last series for one play and came out to a standing ovation from Cowboy fans in attendance. Later on, he decided he would be part of the "Gatorade bath" dousing head coach Craig Bohl on the Wyoming sideline. Coach Bohl went after him in a bit of a funny sidebar.

MORE: WATCH: Buffalo's Josh Allen Is Very Appreciative Of His Time At Wyoming

