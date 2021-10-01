WATCH: Cheyenne Firefighters Rescue Kitten Stuck in Drainage Pipe

It may have burned through one of its nine lives but, thanks to firefighters with Laramie County Fire District #1, curiosity didn't kill the cat on Thursday.

According to an LCFD#1 Facebook post, a kitten got curious, made its way down a drainage pipe, and got stuck.

Laramie County Fire District #1 via Facebook

After some digging, locating, more digging, and cutting, Firefighter Price, Engineer Hollingshead, and Chief Mittlestadt were able to free the small bundle of black fur.

Laramie County Fire District #1 via Facebook

The purr-fect ending to what could have been a cat-astrophe.