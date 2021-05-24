Just the facts: Wyoming vs. Power 5

LARAMIE -- Did you know Wyoming either has the lead or is tied in 10 football series against Power-5 schools?

Surely you remember the last win over one of those "Goliath's?"

Get our free mobile app

The Cowboys rolled past visiting Missouri 37-31 in the 2019 season opener. Quarterback Sean Chambers stiff armed and outraced the Tigers' defense to the tune of 120 yards rushing. Xazavian Valladay added 118 more on the ground. That team, from the mighty SEC, turned the ball over three times that evening in Laramie, including once on the goal line before half that led to another three points for the Pokes.

That win over Mizzou evened that series at 1-1.

There are two other all-time series versus Power-5 teams that are all tied up:

Kansas State: (4-4)

Virginia: (1-1)

That leaves seven teams that the Cowboys hold the advantage against:

Florida State: (1-0)

Iowa State: 3-1

Louisville: 3-1

Ole Miss: 2-0

North Carolina State: 2-0

Texas Tech: 3-2

UCLA: 1-0

In their lone meetings, Wyoming took down both Florida State and UCLA in bowl games. The first came back in 1966 when Jim Kiick's Cowboys outlasted the Seminoles 28-20 in the Sun Bowl. In 2004, Joe Glenn's first seasons in the sidelines in Laramie, UW came back to knock off the Bruins 24-21 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

JUST THE FACTS SERIES:

* Brian Lee could pick it

* UW has elevation. You?

* Wyoming's bowl history

* UW has 84 NFL Draft picks. Where does that rank?

That win snapped a six-game losing streak in the postseason. It was also the program's first bowl victory in 38 years.

The 1996 road win over Iowa State was a memorable one.

Joe Tiller's Cowboys overcame a 15-point deficit in Ames and Cory Wedel drilled a game-winning 41-yard field goal in overtime to take down the Cyclones, 41-38.

Who can forget when Ole Miss paid a visit to War Memorial Stadium?

Remember Josh Barge returning a punt 87 yards for a touchdown? Or how about the 69-yard scoring strike he hauled in from fellow receiver Jovon Bouknight? Wyoming held on that day for the 37-32 win.

The Cowboys made the return trip to Oxford the following season. The results didn't change.

Corey Bramlet completed 17-of-33 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and Wynel Seldon gashed the Rebels for 124 yards on the ground -- and 78 more through the air -- in the 24-14 victory.

For comparison sake, let's look at how Border War rival Colorado State has faired against Power-5 programs in its football history. The Rams are tied in four series and have the edge in four others:

Florida State: 1-1

LSU: 1-1

Missouri: 1-1

Oklahoma State: 1-1

Louisville: 2-1

Michigan State: 1-0

Oregon State: 2-1

Washington State: 1-0

Who says Mountain West teams can't hang with the big boys?