Juvenile Bald Eagle Rescued in Northern Colorado

A juvenile bald eagle has been rescued in Northern Colorado thanks to a camper at North Sterling State Park. North Sterling State Park is located just north of the town of Sterling and approximately 110 miles east of Fort Collins.

The camper at the state park reported the injured bald eagle to park rangers. A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer was able to capture the juvenile bald eagle and transport the bird to a rehabilitation location for treatment of the injuries. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region's Twitter account, the juvenile bald eagle has suffered to its face and beak.

Get our free mobile app

Currently, there is no information as to how the juvenile bald eagle was injured. In 2021, there have been numerous reports of bald eaglets and eggs being injured or killed due to trees collapsing or the eaglets falling out of trees.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region Twitter

10 Wild Animal Encounters in Northern Colorado in 2020

All 25 Breweries of Fort Collins