Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure is officially coming to Loveland! The Budweiser Events Center will play host to the loveable pig from the children's hit television program on September 29, 2021.

Loveland is one of over 30 cities to host the family-friendly musical event that will take the audience on a camping trip in the woods with Peppa and friends. Peppa, along with George and school friends like Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe, are packing their lunchboxes and ready to embark on an outdoor adventure.

The 60-minute musical will be full of singing, dancing, games, and surprises for every little one in the audience. Tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live, Stephen Shaw, talked about how excited they are to hit the road, saying:

As always, we plan to continue offering the most exciting and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages.

Peppa Pig is Hasbro's number one most streamed preschool show and is streamed on platforms like Amazon Prime and Paramount+. With more than 3.2 million global followers on Facebook, Peppa Pig's first musical release, My First Album, continues to take over across the world even after its release in 2019. Peppa's second album with be release Friday, July 30, the same day tickets for the Loveland show go on sale.

Health and safety is of utmost concern to tour producers and Budweiser Events Center, and they will continue to follow safety protocols in place in Loveland. For any further questions or information on health protocols and guidelines, reach out to Budweiser Events Center or visit cdc.gov/covid19.

Tickets will go on sale July 30, 2021 and all other information can be found at www.peppapigliveus.com or by following Peppa Pig Live on social media.