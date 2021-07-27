Wyoming Reports 10 More COVID-19 Deaths; 32.8% Fully Vaccinated

Ten more Wyoming residents have died of COVID-19, including an older woman from Laramie County, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.

The recently confirmed deaths also involved two older men from Campbell County, an older woman from Converse County, a woman from Johnson County, an older man from Natrona County, an older woman from Park County, an older man from Sublette County, an older man from Sweetwater County and an older man from Unita County.

The WDH says eight of the ten were hospitalized and five had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 776 coronavirus-related deaths, 54,034 lab-confirmed cases and 10,589 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 52,790 lab-confirmed cases and 10,276 probable cases have recovered.

As of Monday, July 26, 32.8 percent of Wyoming's population had been fully vaccinated, a rate that is among the lowest in the nation.