After a virtual celebration last year, Townsquare Media's Taste of Fort Collins returned to Washington Park with a bang. Seriously — between the weather and Nelly's high-energy performance, it was hot in therre.

From the music to the food to the local businesses, it's hard to choose our favorite thing about Taste of Fort Collins, but I think we found one: you. We couldn't host this festival without the support of our fellow Northern Coloradans, and we were even lucky enough to see you all from the main stage.

Taste of Fort Collins 2021. Heather Miller/TSM.

However, we weren't the only photographers there. Using #tasteoffortcollins on Instagram, we were able to catch your stellar photos from the event.

Whether you were snapping a selfie or channeling your inner concert photographer, here is Townsquare Media's Taste of Fort Collins 2021 through your eyes:

Taste of Fort Collins 2021 Through YOUR Eyes: Our Favorite Photos

It wouldn't be Taste of Fort Collins without the, well, taste. @goingallamy made sure to enjoy the food trucks and some New Belgium beer.

Nelly blew us all away...but @cocoainnoco was particularly impressed.

Beer, friends, and Nelly from @carladeleon_xo. What more could you need?

Vendors like @ticktockvinyl were able to showcase their art at the event.

@revkaitlin tried their best to hang in there.

@initialgoose was very excited to see Spin Doctors.

And Spin Doctors were happy to see this post from @ladystark107, commenting: "Great photo."

@visaivisuals took advantage of the face paint.

Nelly decided to use @stephiepuckett's phone to film the concert.

@anthonymikrut made sure to enjoy some rosé from The OBC Wine Project.

Thank you all for spending Taste of Fort Collins 2021 with us. We'll see you next year.