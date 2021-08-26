Kacey Musgraves offer an important message in her new song "Justified": "Healing doesn't happen in a straight line." The song is airy and upbeat, yet comes from a hurting heart, reflecting well the disparate emotions that come with picking up and moving on.

Musgraves released "Justified" on Friday (Aug. 27), accompanied by a music video that finds the artist cruising in her car, seemingly reflecting on the breakup she's been through. It's a first look at one segment of the film that will accompany the artist's forthcoming new album, Star-Crossed.

"If I cry just a little, and then laugh in the middle / If I hate you and I love you, and then I change my mind / If I need just a little more time to deal with the fact that you should have treated me right / Then I'm more than just a little justified," Musgraves sings in the chorus. The song's bridge changes those lyrics up, shifting some of the blame for this failed relationship onto Musgraves herself.

"Justified" is one of 15 songs on Star-Crossed, Musgraves' fourth studio album. The record, co-produced by Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, was inspired by the centuries-old art form of tragedy and Musgraves' divorce from fellow artist Ruston Kelly. It'll be accompanied by a 50-minute film, directed by Bardia Zeinali and shot in Los Angeles, Calif.

On Monday (Aug. 23), when she announced Star-Crossed, Musgraves debuted its title track, which she'll perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September. Previously, she teased two of the album's other songs, "Camera Roll" — a snippet of which can be heard at the end of the "Justified" music video — and "Angel."

Star-Crossed is due out on Sept. 10 and is available to pre-order now; the accompanying film will stream exclusively on Paramount+. It's Musgraves' first release since her Grammy-winning 2018 album Golden Hour.

