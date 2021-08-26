Opening game between Wyoming-Montana State to be streamed

LARAMIE -- Can't make it to Laramie for the season opener?

Don't worry, it will be televised. Well, sort of.

The Cowboys' official football schedule says the Montana State game on Sept. 4 will be streamed on the Mountain West Network/Facebook, leaving just the Hawaii matchup Nov. 7 without a television or streaming slot.

Kickoff against the Bobcats inside War Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m. MST.

Wyoming's home meeting against Fresno State on Oct. 16 and an Oct. 30 road tilt with defending Mountain West champion, San Jose State, are the lone games still without a kickoff time.

The games will be shown on FOX, FS1 or FS2. The affiliate will dictate the start time.

Here is the rest of the Cowboys' 2021 schedule with times and television:

Sept. 4 vs. Montana State, 2 p.m., MW Network/ Facebook

Sept. 11 @ Northern Illinois, 11:30 a.m., ESPN-Plus

Sept. 18 vs. Ball State, 2 p.m., Stadium

Sept. 25 @ UConn, 1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

BYE

Oct. 9 @ Air Force, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Oct. 16 vs. Fresno State, TBA, FOX, FS1 or FS2

Oct. 23 vs. New Mexico, 1:30 p.m., Stadium

Oct. 30 @ San Jose State, TBA, FOX, FS1 or FS2

Nov. 6 vs. Colorado State, 1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Nov. 12 @ Boise State, 7 p.m., FS1

Nov. 20 @ Utah State, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Nov. 27 vs. Hawaii, 1 p.m., TBA

* All times are Mountain

