Quick hits from camp: Bohl not showing his hand quite yet

LARAMIE -- Who will be the starting quarterback Sept. 4 when Montana State pays a visit to War Memorial Stadium?

Craig Bohl knows, but he's not telling.

"We'll talk to you then," Bohl said with a smile, referring to Monday's press conference. "You know what, quite frankly, we're in the midst of a deep game plan deal. You'll get your depth chart on Monday."

Wyoming's head coach joked that he "probably knows who it is" right now, but hasn't even had time to put pen to paper.

Will Sean Chambers be under center against the Bobcats, his third straight opening day assignment? Or will it be redshirt freshman Levi Williams, who started five of the Cowboys' six games in 2020?

You'll know the answer -- Monday.

Here's what else Bohl had to say on Thursday night in rain-soaked Laramie:

* Bohl is anticipating a plenty of brown-and-gold clad fans for UW's home opener. After last year and all that came with it, he thinks next Saturday is the perfect chance to celebrate the game of college football. "We're going to have a good crowd," he said. "For our guys to be able to go in and play in front of a full War Memorial Stadium is something special."

* Is the battle still ongoing at the placekicker spot between All-American John Hoyland and Buffalo's Luke Glassock? "That probably is not as solidified as some other spots," said Bohl, who coached the kickers. "That will get solidified on Monday."

* Caught up for a quick chat with Wyoming offensive tackle Alonzo Velazquez. For the first time since 2017 -- his true freshman year -- the senior said he is 100% healthy. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound Wisconsin native missed all of 2020 with a shoulder injury. In 2019, Velazquez played in nine of the Cowboys' 13 contests. The year prior, he suited up for just five games.

* Velazquez also talked about the depth Wyoming has up front. There are 145 combined starts with that group, by far the deepest in his tenure in Laramie. The smile plastered across his face tells you everything you need to know about what that means for this team.

* Bohl said the atmosphere surrounding practice Thursday was one of a squad that knows game time is just around the corner. "We're full blown getting ready for the Bobcats," he said. "There's a bounce in our guys' step."

* Also had a chance to talk with UW linebackers coach Aaron Bohl. Is he surprised that former Cowboy Logan Wilson is already the starting middle linebacker for the Bengals? "He's the best player I've seen," he said. "He's very talented, and it was just a matter of time before he picked it up and just took off. He'll be an All-Pro in no time."

* Bohl also said he wasn't shocked to see Cassh Maluia get another shot with the Tennessee Titans after being released by New England earlier in the week. "I was really happy for Cassh," he said. "He's going to be that guy, I think, right at the edge ... A guy who can play special teams -- he's going to hang around for a while."

* Does Aaron Bohl see some Wilson is Chad Muma? "He's been playing really well," he said of the junior linebacker, who finished third in the nation in tackles last fall with 71. "You never want to put that (pressure) on a guy like that, but I would agree. Chad is doing everything that Logan did at this time."

* The players were forced to take practice indoors with driving rain and lightning illuminating the sky high above War Memorial Stadium. The Cowgirls soccer team, which was in the midst of a 4-0 victory over Omaha at their own stadium, was also forced to relocate to the Indoor Practice Facility.

* I didn't see which Wyoming football player said it, but when leaving the IPF, someone said, "It's going to snow soon." Yes, yes it is.

* Former Wyoming outside linebacker Charles Hicks has found a new home. After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday, the San Diego native announced Thursday night he will be heading to Columbia -- and the SEC -- to play for the Missouri Tigers.

* There was much more commentary from father and son. Stay tuned to 7220sports.com for full stories coming this week.

