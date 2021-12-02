Kane Brown Will Co-Host This Year’s ‘A Home for the Holidays’

Set your DVRs for this uplifting television event. Kane Brown will be part of a very special holiday tradition this year: For the 23rd year, A Home for the Holidays at the Grove will air on CBS.

This heartwarming event — which is pre-taped — shines a light on the importance of adoption from foster care. Brown will co-host in addition to performing.

This year's special tells the stories of several families who made the decision to adopt a foster child. In what is sure to be the highlight, the "Worldwide Beautiful" singer has the honor of introducing the Rodriguez Family as their adoption of Marjorie becomes finalized on camera for all to see.

When Jerry and Celine Rodriguez found out about Marjorie, they knew she would make their family complete. By the time she was five years old she had lived in six different homes after being placed in foster care as a toddler. Since being taken in by the Rodriguez family, Marjorie has blossomed.

Adopting a child can increase the likelihood they will graduate from high school, attend college, and go on to live a successful life. Half of children in foster care don't finish high school, only five percent will attend college, and 50 percent will end up homeless within four years of aging out of their foster care homes.

A Home for the Holidays has been shining the light on the thousands of American children who are in foster care. More than 400,000 children are currently in foster care. For over 20 years, the special has inspired more adoptions of children into their "forever families."

This year's special will air on CBS on Sunday, December 5 at 9:30PM ET. It will be available for stream and on demand on Paramount+. It is presented in association with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the Children's Action Network.