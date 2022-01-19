Kathryn Petago Named Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive

Kathryn Petago Named Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 26-year-old Loveland woman. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

Kathryn Laurie Petago is also known as Katie Petago and Katy Petago.

She is wanted for a variety of felony charges, including threatening a peace officer with a  weapon, among others. She is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Petago is being asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985.

Petago should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

loading...

Hot Air Balloon Threads Wind River Canyon Wyoming

[carbongallery id="61e72e69db1ebc16702f7f8e"

Filed Under: Crime, Kathryn Petago, Larimer County Sheriff's Office
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top