Kathryn Petago Named Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 26-year-old Loveland woman. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

Kathryn Laurie Petago is also known as Katie Petago and Katy Petago.

She is wanted for a variety of felony charges, including threatening a peace officer with a weapon, among others. She is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Petago is being asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985.

Petago should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

