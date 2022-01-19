Downtown Cheyenne Business Gives Itself A Facelift And New Name

New Year, New You!

As some things change, some things stay the same. That does not include Phoenix Books in Downtown Cheyenne as, after weeks of sprucing up and adding new signage, the Downtown Cheyenne staple has risen from the ashes like a Phoenix, but with a new name. Welcome Downtown Vinyl. We're all really excited to meet you.

The former Phoenix Books located at 1612 Capitol Ave in Downtown Cheyenne, had completely revitalized their shop and signs are looking good! Especially, their new sign. Pun intended.

Local vinyl heads will be really excited about the new digs and there being more locations Downtown to grab and sort through awesome vinyl with Ernie November still around the corner. Is Cheyenne becoming a go-to to find your favorite music on vinyl? It's starting to look like it.

The grand opening of the renewed digs was Monday at 10 am as they rolled in their new look and feel in the Downtown shop. Judging by the comments on social media, it looks like everything is going to be full service.

If you're wondering if they only have classic vinyl, the answer in no. According to a comment on one of the social media posts, they have "Vintage Vinyl, New Arrival!(some are not so vintage!)".

It's looking like they have a solid collection. It's awesome that Cheyenne came out for their grand re-opening, in one comment they said that it was like a "busy Summer Saturday".

Awesome for them. I can't wait to see how they grow with their new vision for this Downtown favorite.

