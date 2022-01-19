Fog This Morning, Blowing Snow Friday In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning motorists about dense fog this morning, with blowing snow and winter weather headed our way on Thursday night/Friday.

That's according to the information posted this morning [1/19] on the agency's website.

In regard to the fog, the weather service had this to say:

19/1240AM: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the I-80 Summit between Cheyenne and Laramie (mile markers 320 and 345) until 9 AM MST this morning between I-80. Visibility will be under 1/4 mile at times. Maintain caution when traveling due to reduced visibilities.





9/230AM: Greetings! Looks like we have light snow this morning, that will end from north to south through the afternoon. Our next cold front moves into the area Thursday night, bringing strong winds to the wind prone areas ahead of the front. Behind the front, much colder air and fairly widespread snow across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. Snow ends Friday evening, but gusty north winds will create areas of blowing snow during the evening hours. A dry weekend is forecast across the area, with slowly warming temperatures. Next chance for snow? Looks like maybe Tuesday next week. Enjoy!

