Smithsonian Weighs In On Wyoming Favorite Chili & Cinnamon Rolls

Well, the secret is out. Smithsonian Magazine discovered Wyoming's favorite cold-weather combo, Chili and Cinnamon rolls. I won't go into detail on how I feel about this Cowboy State delicacy, I've done it before and there's no reason to push my feelings.

I will say, it is interesting to see a publication like the Smithsonian weighing in on something that people love here so much. They even gave a local Cheyenne restaurant some love for offering this pairing. The Omelet House had their social posts shared by the publication, which is really cool for them.

Are Chili And Cinnamon Rolls Going In The Smithsonian

That's a hard no. Smithsonian Magazine and THE Smithsonian are different things. Kind of like National Geographic the magazine and the Television channel. Different entities.

What Did Smithsonian Magazine Have To Say About Chili & Cinnamon Rolls?

Well, they were confused by the pairing. I know. I know. But, you have to remember, outside of the cultural barriers that this is a popular dish, people in other parts of the country may turn their nose up to it.

Several of us had ordered entrees that came with a side of “cowboy beans,” a mix of pinto beans and ground beef marinated in a cinnamon honey whiskey. As they arrived at our table, one of my dining companions, Piper Singer, who works with Wyoming’s tourism bureau, asked, “Have any of you ever had chili and cinnamon rolls?” The Pittsburgh transplant’s jaw just about hit the floor, and he had a look of utter disgust on his face.

The article goes on to explain how it became a staple, which is what I've always heard, that it dated back to school cafeterias having to make do with the food they were given.

So, Wyoming's favorite combo did make Smithsonian Magazine but didn't make the museum. If you want to read the article for yourself, you can check it out here.

