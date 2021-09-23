Keith Urban has shared the official audio for "Crimson Blue," a track that appears in the finale of Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, which stars his wife, Nicole Kidman.

"Crimson Blue" has a dream-like quality that mirrors the mysterious and often mind-bending limited series created by Hulu. Throughout the song, Urban sings about not being able to tell if he is an active participant in reality or trapped within himself:

"I never saw the sky crimson blue / Kaleidoscope my eyes shapes and hues / I learned to bend the light easily / I know there's more beyond what I see / Am I inside a dream or wide awake? / If I can find the key, would I escape? / Caught in between the ledge and letting go / Nothing's the way it was anymore," the lyrics state.

The "One Too Many" singer co-wrote "Crimson Blue" with Sean Small, Breland, and Sam Sumser. Press play below to hear the song in its entirety.

As for the show itself, Hulu describes Nine Perfect Strangers as a limited series that "takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living." In addition to Kidman, who plays the leader of the retreat, the series also features Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Michael Shannon. Watch the trailer below.

The Nine Perfect Strangers finale began airing on Hulu on Wednesday night (Sept. 22). The entire limited series is now available on-demand.

PICS: See Inside Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Stunning Tennessee Farm House