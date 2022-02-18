Keith Urban is singing from the rooftop in the music video for his latest single, "Wild Hearts."

The song is an all-call for anyone who's ever had a big dream in their heart, and the video shows that those wild ambitions can come to fruition. It opens with Urban putting a cassette tape with the song's title written on it into an old boombox.

It's just a man and his guitar standing on a city rooftop, singing the opening lines in front of a massive sign that reads "Wild Hearts."

As the chorus kicks in, the sign lights up and the anthem starts to infiltrate the city. People begin to look up to where Urban is playing. By the time the second chorus hits, the building is rising into the clouds as the wild hearts of the city begin climb up it to join Urban.

The day turns into night, and all of those stars turn into phone lights in a sold-out arena. Urban continues to play to the roar of the crowd, which undoubtedly has been a dream come true for the starry-eyed boy he used to be.

Urban first released "Wild Hearts" on Aug. 19, 2021. The song was not a part of The Speed of Now Part 1 album, but is believed to be a part of a future project.

Although Urban has not confirmed there will be a Part 2 of The Speed of Now chapter, he did announce The Speed of Now Tour for 2022. The 50-plus date run will begin June 17 and wrap on Nov. 5.

Here Are 10 Things You Didn't Know About Keith Urban: