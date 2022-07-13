Kiowa Park Playground NOW OPEN

Kiowa Park Playground NOW OPEN

City of Laramie/Canva Pro

Heya Laramie - we have good news for the kids! Kiowa Park's new playground is open and ready for some fun.

The new playground opened yesterday after over a month of construction closed the site. The renovated playground features equipment suited for most age groups, including slides, climbing equipment, and a little donkey spring ride.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to the new playground, Kiowa park also has a lovely grassy area for picnics and lawn games. Remember to abide by city rules when you visit Kiowa:

  • Leash and clean up after your pups.
  • No golfing on the park premises.
  • Don't ride your bikes on park paths.
  • No alcohol on park grounds without a permit.
  • No overnight camping at parks.
  • No digging or metal detecting.
  • Don't damage the vegetation or park equipment.

The City of Laramie thanked Great Western Recreation and Scott Hunter and Mike Malloy for their work on the much-needed restoration of the park.

Kiowa Park is one of Laramie's many parks featuring playgrounds. You can find it on the corners of  Bannock and Kiowa streets.

Looking for a park closer to your home? Here's a list of Laramie's parks with playgrounds:

Laramie's Parks with Playgrounds

  • Depot Park - 1st and Sheridan
  • Harbon Park - 13th and Harney
  • Kiwanis Park - Hwy. 130 and Wyoming
  • LaBonte Park - 5th and Canby
  • LaPrele Park - 23rd and Spring Creek
  • Laramie River Greenbelt Park - Garfield and Spruce
  • James O'Dell Mini-Park - Albin and Mill
  • Optimist Park - West Garfield and Spruce
  • Undine Park - 5th St and Ord St
  • Washington Park - 18th St. and Sheridan St.

10 Tips to Keep Cool in Wyoming Heatwaves

Suffering through Wyoming's hot weather and heatwaves can pose a risk to your health. The good news is, that there are a lot of ways to beat the heat and its effects. 
Filed Under: City Of Laramie, kiowa park
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top