Kiowa Park Playground NOW OPEN

Heya Laramie - we have good news for the kids! Kiowa Park's new playground is open and ready for some fun.

The new playground opened yesterday after over a month of construction closed the site. The renovated playground features equipment suited for most age groups, including slides, climbing equipment, and a little donkey spring ride.

In addition to the new playground, Kiowa park also has a lovely grassy area for picnics and lawn games. Remember to abide by city rules when you visit Kiowa:

Leash and clean up after your pups.

No golfing on the park premises.

Don't ride your bikes on park paths.

No alcohol on park grounds without a permit.

No overnight camping at parks.

No digging or metal detecting.

Don't damage the vegetation or park equipment.

The City of Laramie thanked Great Western Recreation and Scott Hunter and Mike Malloy for their work on the much-needed restoration of the park.

Kiowa Park is one of Laramie's many parks featuring playgrounds. You can find it on the corners of Bannock and Kiowa streets.

Looking for a park closer to your home? Here's a list of Laramie's parks with playgrounds:

Laramie's Parks with Playgrounds

Depot Park - 1st and Sheridan



Harbon Park - 13th and Harney

Kiwanis Park - Hwy. 130 and Wyoming

LaBonte Park - 5th and Canby



LaPrele Park - 23rd and Spring Creek



Laramie River Greenbelt Park - Garfield and Spruce



James O'Dell Mini-Park - Albin and Mill



Optimist Park - West Garfield and Spruce



Undine Park - 5th St and Ord St



Washington Park - 18th St. and Sheridan St.

