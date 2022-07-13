Kiowa Park Playground NOW OPEN
Heya Laramie - we have good news for the kids! Kiowa Park's new playground is open and ready for some fun.
The new playground opened yesterday after over a month of construction closed the site. The renovated playground features equipment suited for most age groups, including slides, climbing equipment, and a little donkey spring ride.
In addition to the new playground, Kiowa park also has a lovely grassy area for picnics and lawn games. Remember to abide by city rules when you visit Kiowa:
- Leash and clean up after your pups.
- No golfing on the park premises.
- Don't ride your bikes on park paths.
- No alcohol on park grounds without a permit.
- No overnight camping at parks.
- No digging or metal detecting.
- Don't damage the vegetation or park equipment.
The City of Laramie thanked Great Western Recreation and Scott Hunter and Mike Malloy for their work on the much-needed restoration of the park.
Kiowa Park is one of Laramie's many parks featuring playgrounds. You can find it on the corners of Bannock and Kiowa streets.
Looking for a park closer to your home? Here's a list of Laramie's parks with playgrounds:
Laramie's Parks with Playgrounds
- Depot Park - 1st and Sheridan
- Harbon Park - 13th and Harney
- Kiwanis Park - Hwy. 130 and Wyoming
- LaBonte Park - 5th and Canby
- LaPrele Park - 23rd and Spring Creek
- Laramie River Greenbelt Park - Garfield and Spruce
- James O'Dell Mini-Park - Albin and Mill
- Optimist Park - West Garfield and Spruce
- Undine Park - 5th St and Ord St
- Washington Park - 18th St. and Sheridan St.