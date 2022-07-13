Police Offer More Information On Missing Laramie Man

Laramie Police have posted an article on a missing 39-year-old Laramie man, Christopher Dale Mauk on their Facebook page:

''The Laramie Police Department is requesting your help in locating a missing person. Christopher D. Mauk was last seen in Laramie on Saturday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the 900 block of McCue Street. He is 39 years old, 6'2", 125lbs, red hair, hazel eyes, and missing his left leg above the knee. If you have seen him or know he is okay, please call dispatch at 307-721-2526 reference case number 22-10768. Thank you in advance.”

Laramie Police Lt. Ryan Thompson, in an email to Townsquare Media on Tuesday, said that none of Mauk's friends have seen him since he disappeared. Thompson also said police are actively trying to locate Mauk.

A Division of Criminal Investigation website, Wyoming Missing Persons, also has Mauk listed as missing:

Christopher Dale Mauk, age 39, was last seen in Laramie, Wyoming on July 2, 2022. He is a white male, approximately 6'2", 140 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair. Christopher was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with white stripes. He is known to wear glasses but does not have them or his medication that is required with him. Christopher has a scar on his abdomen, left eye and right eye, and tattoos on his hand, left shoulder, right calf, right shoulder, and both upper arms. He is also missing his left leg. Anyone with information or contact with Christopher is requested to contact the Laramie Police Department at (307) 721-2526 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.