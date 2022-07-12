2 Laramie Men Accused of Assaulting Cops in Separate Incidents

Laramie police made two separate felony arrests for assault on a peace officer during Jubilee Days, the department announced Tuesday.

Lt. Ryan Thompson says the first incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. Friday, July 8, when officers responded to a report of a drunk subject.

"During the investigation, 38-year-old Phillip M. Adkins punched one of the officers in the face and was arrested for misdemeanor public intoxication and charged with assault on a peace officer," Thompson said in a media release.

The second incident occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10, when officers broke up a fight at 2nd and Ivinson.

"During the investigation into the fight, 21-year-old Colin R. Walter punched one officer in the face and elbowed a second officer in the face as well," said Thompson.

"Walter was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer as well as misdemeanor fighting in public," Thompson added.

Thompson says both men are from Laramie and are out on bond. If convicted, they could each face up to 10 years in prison.

Best Moments From the 2022 Jubilee Day Parade Relive the fun and #WyomingPride of the 2022 Laramie Jubilee Days Parade.