Laramie County Deputies Investigating SUV Theft

Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help in tracking down a stolen SUV and whoever took it.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred in the 750 block of Avenue C.

"Between April 19th and the 20th, a 2004 Toyota Highlander was taken from that location," said Warner.

Warner says the SUV is valued at a little over $4,000.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

